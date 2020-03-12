beblau organizers for your daily life and gadgets

If you need an organiser to keep your everyday carry gadgets, cables, pens and other accessories within easy reach, you may be interested in a new range of organisers created by beblau. “With the beblau products you can have your workspace always organized, having your stuff ready to go for your next meeting.” Three organisers are in the range taking the form of the Fold, Slim and Twist.

“Digital nomads move constantly from one place to another: from a meeting room to the desk, to a cafeteria, to another meeting room…To perform their activities, they need to carry work tools always with them besides the laptop: pens, notes, notebook, mouse, charger,… ending up using the laptop as a tray. Beblau is a brand focused on creating accessories for digital nomads. Our first collection has been created to have workers, freelancers and entrepeneurs needs of organization and mobility.”

“For nomadic workers, entrepreneurs, freelancers and urban people who work in an large corporation, office or studio moving from one place to another during the day, beblau will make your life easier!”

For information on each organizer, specifications and purchasing options jump over to the Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

