Be Quiet Pure Loop PC CPU coolers launch next month from $85

Be Quiet has introduced its new all in one liquid cooling solution in the form of the Pure Loop, offering convenient installation and refill options as well as subtle LED lighting. Pure Loop supports all current desktop processors from Intel and AMD, with the exception of AMD Threadripper (Socket TR4/sTRX4) and will be available in four different sizes.

Pure Loop 120 mm Intel Core i3, AMD Ryzen 3 (or lower)

Pure Loop 240 mm Intel Core i5, AMD Ryzen 5

Pure Loop 280 mm Intel Core i5/i7, AMD Ryzen 5/7

Pure Loop 360 mm Intel Core i7/i9, AMD Ryzen 7/9

Pure Loop will be available for purchase next month from October 6th 2020 onwards and will be priced at for the 120 mm $84.90/£82.99/€84.90 the 240mm at $94.90/£92.99/€94.90 and the 280mm at $104.90/£102.99/€104.90 (280 mm) and finally the 260mm version is $119.90/£114.99/€119.90.

“The highly flexible sleeved tubes allow for a convenient installation even in cases with restricted space and increase the lifespan of the Pure Loop by preventing tube fractures, even over time. As a testament to the reliability of the new water cooler series be quiet! has implemented an easy-to-access refill port on the radiator, so the cooling liquid can be topped up every two years or when required, for maximum performance over a long lifespan. A 100 ml bottle of coolant is included in the retail box and should last for at least six top-ups.

Pure Loop is not only meant to set a high standard in affordable water cooling performance, but also in appearance. To that end, be quiet! has opted for an all-black design of the fans, radiator and tubes that will look great in every PC case. The black design is accentuated by the brushed aluminium-style cooling block, which is elevated visually with subtle white LED illumination. This makes Pure Loop a true eye-catcher.”

– Pure Loop water cooling units have a doubly decoupled pump to guarantee minimal vibration

– Up to three Pure Wings 2 fans feature nine airflow-optimized fan blades that ensure a perfect cooling airflow and very quiet operation

– The all-black design guarantees the Pure Loop to look stunning in every PC case

– The white LED on the cooling block underlines the stylish design

– An easy-to-access refill port simplifies the refilling process and makes handling very convenient

– Flexible sleeved tubes guarantee a simple mounting

Source : Be Quiet

