BBC Micro personal computer 39 years old



Playing Elite the iconic space simulation game on a BBC Micro Model B on a friends personal computer was one of my first major gaming experiences and now the computer is celebrating its 39th birthday. The BBC Micro, is a series of microcomputers and associated peripherals designed and built by the Acorn Computer company in the 1980s for the BBC Computer Literacy Project, operated by the British Broadcasting Corporation.

You can check out what it was like to use the BBC Micro personal computer, by jumping over to the BBC Basic Editor Beta website where you can program your own virtual BBC Micro Model B computer in all its glory.

BBC Micro Model B specifications :

Processor : MOS 6502A @ 2 MHz

RAM : 32 kB

ROM : 32 kB

Graphics : Motorola 6845 CRT

Sound : TI SN76489 DCSG chip

Disk Storage : Optional

Source : BBC : Adafruit

