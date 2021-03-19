BBC Doctor Who HiFive Inventor Kit now available from Adafruit

Doctor Who fans may be interested to know that the open-source hand-shaped mini-computer inventor kit is now available to purchase from Adafruit priced at $75 offering a variety of projects to keep younger electronic enthusiasts engaged. The HiFive mini-computer is equipped with a variety of different on-board sensors together with a front facing LED matrix panel and two programmable buttons. On the bottom is the familiar micro:bit-like edge connector for attaching additional peripherals, including a speaker. A battery pack, alligator clips, and a light-up LED USB cable are also included.

“The HiFive Inventor is a visually stunning IoT-enabled hand-shaped mini-computer designed to teach young engineers how to control robots, interface with IoT systems, or build their own sonic screwdriver to investigate the world around them. With built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technologies, this strengthens the wireless data handoff between devices (or “HiFive”) that will power 21st-century technology applications of computing for smart cities, intelligent factories, and enhanced wearable technology.

Designed by the award-winning Tynker creative coding platform, the HiFive Inventor engages students to begin coding in a self-paced and learner-driven environment. The BBC Doctor Who HiFive Inventor lessons are narrated by Jodie Whittaker, the Thirteenth Doctor, as she takes students on intergalactic journeys and challenges, like learning to code and pilot an alien spaceship, control a robot, and program a musical instrument.”

Source : Adafruit

