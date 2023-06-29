FLEXTAIL battery-powered portable ice maker makes 12 cubes every 5 mins

The FLEXTAIL EVO ICER has been specifically designed to enable you to create ice wherever you may be thanks to its integrated 200Wh rechargeable battery pack. Create outdoors wherever you may be using the IceBurstX Rapid Refrigeration technology capable of generating 12 ice cubes every five minutes. Party and celebrate in style and then enjoy a One Touch cleaning process to make sure your portable ice maker stays in tiptop condition. Early bird bonuses are now available for the innovatory project from roughly $359 or £285 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Colder drinks, fresher food, and cooler iced coffees – everywhere you go. FLEXTAIL EVO ICER is the portable ice maker that gives you 12 perfect cubes in just 5 minutes. Light, sleek, and with a 3-hour battery, it’s your best buddy on camping trips, RV tours, and hot days on the beach, making drinks colder and laughs louder even outside. “

Battery-powered portable ice maker

“At just 12 inches wide and an easy 20lbs, it’s made to go where you go – small enough to fit under arm and light enough to carry across the beach. In one click you can have enough ice to fill your cooler and your cup, setting you free to play outside all summer while beating the heat. EVO ICER’s battery can last for 3 hours on a single charge, and can make 400+ ice cubes before it needs a recharge. That means you can ice drinks even in remote areas without electricity – like campsites, beaches, or the tailgate of your truck.”

Assuming that the FLEXTAIL EVO ICER funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the FLEXTAIL EVO ICER battery-powered portable ice maker project take in the promotional video below.

“Forget waiting hours for ice. EVO ICER makes your first batch of 12 ice cubes in just 9 minutes, and every batch after that in just 5 minutes. That’s almost half the time it takes other ice makers to work. And EVO ICER can make 1.5 times more ice than other ice makers – in less time! It’s engineered to deliver icy drinks and fresher food… without the long waits and watery cubes.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical attributes for the battery-powered portable ice maker, jump over to the official FLEXTAIL EVO ICER crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

