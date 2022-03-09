Basemark GPUScore ray tracing graphics benchmark suite launched

Basemark has this week introduced GPUScore a new benchmarking suite supporting all modern graphics APIs, in the form of Vulkan, Metal and DirectX, and a wide variety of different operating systems from Windows, Linux, macOS to Android and iOS. The graphics benchmarking suite consists of three different varieties in the first one is now available named Relic of Life. Check out the video below to learn more about the first suite in the range which will be followed by the other two GPUScore testing suites during the following months.

Relic of Life is ideal for benchmarking high-end gaming PCs’ discrete graphics cards’ GPUs. It requires hardware accelerated ray tracing, supports Vulkan and DirectX, and is available for both Windows and Linux. GPUScore: Relic of Life is an ideal benchmark for comparing Vulkan and DirectX accelerated ray tracing performance.

Basemark Relic of Life graphic benchmarking suite

“As veterans of the graphics performance benchmarking industry, we know that it takes the most modern tools to reliably benchmark the latest GPU technologies.”, said Tero Sarkkinen, Founder & CEO of Basemark. “I am proud of the new GPUScore: Relic of Life benchmark.

Our team has created the world’s first Vulkan ray tracing benchmark, and it is a huge achievement. GPU benchmark development is our innovation laboratory. We are developing new leading edge features first there and later on deploy similar features to our other solutions, e.g. in automotive HMIs.”

“GPUScore is designed to produce the most professional measurements in the industry, which has been Basemark’s leading principle all the time. GPUScore benchmarks are run frame-based for maximal comparability, repeatability and quality of the measurements. Few other benchmarks measure performance like this because time-based execution is seen as more entertaining, even though the technical and measurement accuracy related drawbacks are obvious.

Furthermore, GPUScore addresses the benchmarking challenge of frame rate limiters that are commonplace especially in handheld devices. GPUScore is thereby the perfect GPU performance measurement and comparison tool for professional users, like GPU and device vendors and the IT media comparing GPU performance.”

Source : Basemark

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals