Base Lucid Air EV will be called Pure

One of the most anticipated electric vehicles to come from a new automaker is the Lucid Air EV from Lucid Motors. The company announced this week that the base version of the Air is good for 406 miles per charge will be called the Pure. The Lucid Air Pure isn’t exactly cheap for an entry-level model, starting at $77,400.

It will be eligible for a $7500 federal tax credit and can be reserved for $300. According to the company, the Lucid Air Pure offers 480 horsepower and a projected range of 406 miles per charge. The higher-end Lucid Dream packs 1080 horsepower and can go 500 miles per charge.

The Dream will enter production late this year, and the Pure isn’t expected to launch until 2022. Still, buyers can plunk down their $300 for a spot in line down the road.

