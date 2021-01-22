Barrett-Jackson to auction the very first Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition

Barrett-Jackson has a very special pickup that will be auctioned off or charity in Scottsdale, Arizona, on March 26. The truck is the very first 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition to roll off the assembly line. The truck is VIN 001 and is painted in a Launch Edition exclusive color called Anvil Gray.

The truck also comes with a one-of-a-kind VIN 001 Authentication Kit. The special authentication kit includes a presentation box, custom book, exclusive photos, video, a speed-form truck model, and a truck cover developed by the vehicle design team. The auction house will waive all fees, and 100 percent of the hammer proceeds will go to the United Way for Southeastern Michigan 211 helpline for veterans and their families.

All Ram 1500 TRX trucks feature a supercharged 702 horsepower V-8. The truck is the most powerful production pickup made, and only 702 TRX Launch Edition trucks are being made. This ride will undoubtedly bring significant money at the auction.

