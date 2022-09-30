Barbarians Season 2 premiers October 21 Netflix

Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming second season of Barbarians which will be premiering on the streaming service next month and available to watch from October 21, 2022 onwards. Check out the latest teaser trailer for Barbarians S2 which brings with it new heroes, new alliances and new enemies.

Barbarians is a historical action drama series which first premiered on the service during October 2020 stock created by Andreas Heckmann, Arne Nolting and Jan Martin Scharf and starring Laurence Rupp, Jeanne Goursaud and David Schütter. Barbarians tells the fictional story of events during the Roman occupation of Germania, and the resulting rebellion by the German tribes led by Arminius.

“The story takes place during the Roman occupation of Germania Magna (an area between the Rhine river and the Elbe) in the latter part of AD 9. The Romans had occupied the region for twenty years, and the Germanic tribes are oppressed by the empire’s heavy taxes and demands for tribute. Attempts to form a unified Germanic resistance are hampered by petty in-fighting between the tribal chieftains, and the selfish aspirations of certain tribesmen desiring peace with Rome.”

“Arminius, an eques in the Roman Imperial army, is a member of the Germanic Cherusci tribe who was given away as a hostage to Rome when he was a child, along with his younger brother Flavus, by his father Segimer to ensure peace between his tribe and Rome. He returns to Germania to help Publius Quinctilius Varus (his foster father) maintain order in the region. Upon seeing the atrocities inflicted by Roman soldiers on his former people, he becomes the new chieftain of the Cherusci tribe, and ignites a rebellion by finally uniting the tribes with the help of Thusnelda (daughter of Segestes) and Folkwin Wolfspeer, his two best friends during childhood.”

