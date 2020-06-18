Bang & Olufsen announces Beoplay E8 Sport headphones

Bang & Olfusen has announced some new wireless headphones, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 Sport, the latest headphones get a number of upgrades over the previous models.

The new Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 Sport will retail for $350 in the USA, €350 in Europe and £300 in the UK.

Designed to improve performance though music, and launched during a time where most exercise is performed outside, Bang & Olufsen takes its first venture into sports with the announcement of the true wireless earphones Beoplay E8 Sport. Beoplay E8 Sport combines Bang & Olufsen’s renowned sound performance and craftmanship with design details and product features requested by professional athletes and casual runners, who harness the power of music to achieve the goals they set their minds on.

“There are three elements that people are specifically looking for in a set of sports earphones: a waterproof and customizable design that brings comfort to long runs and workouts, playtime that lasts way beyond the finish line and, most importantly, excellent sound quality – everyone tells us that nothing is more important than powerful music that can motivate, push you further and perform at your best”, says VP of Product Management Christoffer Poulsen.

You can find out more information about the new Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 Sport headphones over at B&O at the link below, they will go on sale in July.

Source B&O, Engadget

