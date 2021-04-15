Bang & Olfusen Beosound Emerge home speaker unveiled

Bang & Olufsen have unveiled their new home speaker, the Bang & Olfusen Beosound Emerge which was designed with Benjamin Hubert of Design Agency, LAYER.

The Beosound Emerge is designed to be a slim home speaker with a range of features and it comes with the company’s new replaceable connectivity module.

Beosound Emerge is the second Bang & Olufsen product created in collaboration with Benjamin Hubert, the follow-up to an incredibly successful first partnership, Beosound Balance. Much like Beosound Balance, the design of Beosound Emerge is truly unique, taking inspiration from the compact form factor of a book. Built to extend sound without taking up space, Beosound Emerge’s resemblance to an interior object allows it to seamlessly integrate alongside books and other domestic objects. The side panels wrap around the speaker like the cover of a book, while the front of the speaker is marked with Bang & Olufsen’s logo in the same way the spine of a book features the author’s name.

Bang & Olufsen’s continued commitment to longevity across its product portfolio is also clear when it comes to Beosound Emerge. The speaker has been modularly designed, providing access to Bang & Olufsen’s new replaceable connectivity module, introduced earlier this year in Beosound Level. The module has been frontloaded with enough processing power and connectivity technology to receive new performance updates and features for years to come. If the connectivity and streaming technology ever becomes outdated, the module can be replaced with the latest technology updates, future proofing the speaker.

You can find out more information about the new Bang & Olfusen Beosound Emerge over at the B&O website at the link below, the device is available in two colors for £669.

Source B&O

