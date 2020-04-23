Banana Pi BPI-EAI80 AIoT board use Edgeless EAI80

If you are searching for an alternative to the Raspberry Pi mini PC you may be interested in the Banana Pi a small form factor AIoT board using Edgeless EAI80 chip design. The mini PC has been created to provide more advanced structure and performance, lower run and standby power consumption, voice, computer vision and 2D Graph acceleration, real-time operation, multiple HW-level security at a low cost. The Banana Pi BPI-EAI80 AIoT Iboard use Edgeless EAI80 CPU Dual-Cortex [email protected] 500DMIPS AI-NPU：CNN-NPU @300 MHz 300GOPS.

Specifications of the Banana Pi BPI-EAI80 :

– CPU Dual-Cortex [email protected] 500DMIPS

– AI-NPU：CNN-NPU @300 MHz 300GOPS

– 2D Graph :Dual-Camera Max

– SDRAM 8M

– LCD 1024*768 TFT-LCD

– CANBUS 2.0 A/B

– ESP8266 Wifi onboard

– 40PIN GPIO (share with LCD )

– 2 Mic support

“AI series crossover AI MCU, CPU core is based on ARM Cortex-M4, ARMv7-M supports a predefined 32-bit address space, with subdivision for code, data, and peripherals, and regions for on-chip and off-chip resources, where on-chip refers to resources that are tightly coupled to the processor. EAI is a multi-core microcontroller implementing Dual-ARM Cortex-M4 cores. All cores have access to the complete memory map. One ARM Cortex-M4 is used as the master processor.”

“The other ARM Cortex-M4 core can be used as a co-processor to off-load the ARM Cortex-M4 and to perform complicated mathematical calculations. CNN processor is integrated in EAI, which can handle image detection and recognition use deep learning methods with high performance and low energy consumption. It supports mainstream CNN model such as Resnet-18, Resnet-34, Vgg16, GoogleNet, Lenet etc, convolutional with kernel size from 1 up to 7, channel/feature number up to 512, max/average pooling function with kernel”

Source : Hackster.io

