Back 4 Blood trailer confirms NVIDIA DLSS, Early Access August 5th

New details have been released this week about the upcoming first person cooperative shooter Back 4 Blood which will launch with support for NVIDIA DLSS and will enter its Early Access Beta development stage on August 5th allowing those who have preorder to taste the action before its official launch. On PC systems the game will support NVIDIA DLSS at launch, 4K resolutions an unlocked framerate option, support for ultrawide/multi-screen monitor configurations, and cross-play.

When Back 4 Blood officially launches on October 12th, 2021, PC players with GeForce RTX graphics cards can activate NVIDIA DLSS to benefit from the technology’s performance boosts.

“Back 4 Blood is a cooperative first-person shooter from the creators of the critically acclaimed Left 4 Dead. You and your team of three ‘Cleaner’ friends are at the center of a war against the Ridden. These once-human hosts of a deadly parasite have turned into terrifying creatures bent on devouring what remains of civilization. With humanity’s extinction on the line, it’s up to you and your friends to take the fight to the enemy, eradicate the Ridden, and reclaim the world in a series of co-op campaign levels featuring randomized elements, a unique loadout system, and 8 different characters with their own perks and stats.”

“Team-up online with drop-in and drop-out four-player co-op to fight the ever-evolving Ridden threat together, or play the campaign solo with three A.I. teammates. Alternatively, gamers can also become a Cleaner or switch sides and play as the Ridden with friends in the online PvP Swarm mode, which supports up to eight players.”

Source : YouTube

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals