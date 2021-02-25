Avanca T1 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds, save 50%

We have an amazing deal on the Avanca T1 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

The Avanca T1 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds is available in our deals store for $29.95, that’s a saving of 50% off off the regular price.

With the Avanca T1 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds, you can enjoy your favorite songs with complete wireless freedom. Enjoy deep bass and high-quality audio in a compact and stylish design. The earbuds automatically connect to your iPhone or Android phone via Bluetooth, allowing you to immediately listen to your favorite music. You can easily pause, resume, and switch to the next song via touch controls. You can also answer and hang up phone calls with just a tap on the earphones. These wireless earbuds are perfect for everyday use with a battery life of up to 30 hours. Features of the Avanca T1 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds include : Avanca T1 Earbuds. Enjoy your favorite songs with complete wireless freedom

Enjoy your favorite songs with complete wireless freedom Bluetooth 5.0. Automatically connects earbuds to your phone

Automatically connects earbuds to your phone Powerful & Clear Sound. Provide big sound & deep bass

Provide big sound & deep bass 30-Hour Battery Life. Listen to music non-stop

Listen to music non-stop Simple Touch Controls. Easily pause, resume, skip, or go back to the previous song

Easily pause, resume, skip, or go back to the previous song Wireless. No tangled messes caused by cables or wires

Specs Color: black

Finish: matte

Materials: ABS, steel

Dimensions: 2.09″ x 1.90″ x 0.45″

Charging case battery capacity: 300mAh

Listening time: up to 3 hours (70% volume)

Standby time: up to 30 hours

Wireless distance: 32.81 ft

Bluetooth 5.0

Simple touch control Pause Resume Skip Go back

Powerful & clear sounds

Wireless

Manufacturer’s 2-year warranty

You can find out more information about this great deal on the over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals