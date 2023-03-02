Vendetta II automatic watch with wandering hour display

Watchmaker Xeric has returned to Kickstarter this year to raise funds for its latest second-generation Vendetta II automatic watch featuring a wandering hour display. Normally found on high end timepieces with six-figure price tags. The Vendetta II offers an affordable alternative in its limited edition range. The unique way to display the time as thanks to 3 independent rotating discs with four numbers printed on each and the time is read from the bottom of the watch face.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovational project from roughly $699 or £583 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 46% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The Wandering Hour display (also known as a Floating Hour or Chronoscope) has been around four centuries and was typically made for kings and rulers. In 1656 the Campanus brothers built the first wandering hour – a night clock for Pope Alexander XII. In a total innovation, they replaced conventional hands with hour figures on rotating discs, which performed a semicircular arc across the clock face. Alexander’s night pendulum clock was illuminated by an oil lamp so that the pope could see the time in the dark. Wandering hour designs have taken a lot of different shapes over the years, but the price has always been out of reach for most people.”

Automatic Watch

“After years of offering the most unique timepieces from around the world on Watchismo (now Watches.com), Mitch & Andrew hired Danny in 2013 and together created Xeric. In 2015, Tyler joined the team. We truly have a dream team as we’ve added the most talented people in the industry to grow Xeric into a leading horological microbrand. We started out as watch collectors and it’s our passion to create unexpected timepieces.”

With the assumption that the Vendetta II crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the Vendetta II automatic watch project review the promotional video below.

“Xeric was started from a passion to push the boundaries of design and create unique, yet affordable time machines. Watches like you’ve never seen before. We’ve launched and fulfilled over 17 fully-funded projects since the beginning, including the most successful wristwatch campaign in the history of Kickstarter at $5.4 million. We deliver on our promises.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the automatic watch, jump over to the official Vendetta II crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





