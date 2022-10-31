Xeric Scrambler wandering hour automatic watch

A unique watch has launched via Kickstarter this month and is now coming to the end of it crowdfunding campaign having raised over $400,000 thanks to over 600 backers. The Xeric Scrambler automatic watch features a unique wandering hour “time machine” that “turns hours and heads” say it’s designers.

The team has spent years developing their own unique three armed wandering hour timepiece, making it affordable even as a limited edition timepiece. Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $679 or £586 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 43% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The Wandering Hour display (also known as a Floating Hour or Chronoscope) has been around four centuries and was typically made for kings and rulers. In 1656 the Campanus brothers built the first wandering hour – a night clock for Pope Alexander XII. In a total innovation, they replaced conventional hands with hour figures on rotating discs, which performed a semicircular arc across the clock face. Alexander’s night pendulum clock was illuminated by an oil lamp so that the pope could see the time in the dark. Wandering hour designs have taken a lot of different shapes over the years, but the price has always been out of reach for most people.”

With the assumption that the Xeric Scrambler crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the Xeric Scrambler automatic watch project checkout the promotional video below.

“To receive a Scrambler Automatic at discounted Kickstarter pricing, click one of the pledge levels that states you’ll receive a Scrambler Automatic. About 30-45 days after the campaign ends, we will send the post-campaign survey where you will provide your shipping address and select your color.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the automatic watch, jump over to the official Xeric Scrambler crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

