LAYWU automated smart curtain opener

If you are searching for a smart automated way to open and close your curtains on a daily basis you may be interested in LAYWU which has launched via Kickstarter this month and has already passed its required pledge goal with still 17 days remaining. Specifically designed to help automate the opening and closing of your your existing curtains, the intelligent device is easily installed.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $146 or £108 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the LAYWU campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the LAYWU smart curtain opener project play the promotional video below.

“Creating curtains with first-class performance, design and technology that all families can afford. Of course, if you move frequently, our quick installation, disassembly and adaptive length feature will allow you to adapt it to your new home.”

“You don’t need to get another curtain or vertical blind with expensive installation to turn your curtain smart. It supports curtains of rods, rails types and vertical blinds. The perfect use of your existing tracks is our original intention of Laywu Curtain design. Your existing curtains or vertical blinds will be as smart as you need so that you can enjoy the comfort and convenience of a smart home. “

“This is our biggest characteristic: No need for measurement or to buy new curtains. With simple installation, you can automatically open and close any of your existing curtains or vertical blinds, whose maximum length of 5 meters – just like that. That’s how conventional curtains become truly smart. You won’t need anything else for that. “

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the smart curtain opener, jump over to the official LAYWU crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

