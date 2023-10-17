Creating Autogen multi AI agent apps to solve problems more efficiently

The quest for efficiency and optimization is a constant pursuit, however with the explosion of artificial intelligence over the last 18 months or so new methods of productivity and now more of available than ever. One such innovative approach is the use of AutoGen, a framework for building multi-agent applications. Learn more about AutoGen, its application in building multi-agent systems, its integration with Postgres for data analytics, and the pros and cons of its usage. It also explores the future improvements and applications of AutoGen.

AutoGen is a framework that enables the development of large language model (LLM) applications using multiple agents that can converse with each other to solve tasks. These agents are customizable, conversable, and seamlessly allow human participation. They can operate in various modes that employ combinations of LLMs, human inputs, and tools. This dynamic and modular system allows each “agent” to perform specific tasks, thereby improving efficiency and allowing for more complex operations.

Creating multi AI agent apps

The IndyDevDan YouTube channel has created a fantastic tutorial showing how you can create a multi-AI Agent system using AutoGen at its core.

“In this video we enhance our AI charged Postgres Data Analytics agent backed by GPT-4 and we make it MULTI-AGENT. By splitting up our BI analytics tool into separate agents we can assign individual roles as if our AI was a small working software data analytics company. We build a data analytics agent, a Sr Data Analytics agent, and a Product Manager Agent. Each agent has a specific role and we can assign them special functions that only they can run.”

“Of course, we utilize our favorite AI pair programming assistant AIDER to generate a first pass of our code in no time with the help of a couple prompt engineering techniques. We build in python and use poetry as our dependency manager. Our goal is to move closer to the future of AI engineering and build a fully functional AI powered data analytics tool with ZERO code. Agentic software is likely the future, so let’s stay on the edge of AI engineering and build a multi-agent data analytics tool with AutoGen.”

In a typical multi-agent application built with AutoGen, there are various agents like a Commander, a Writer, and a Safeguard. Each agent has a specialized function. For instance, the Commander generates the SQL query, the Writer runs the SQL and generates the response, and the Safeguard validates the output. This role specialization enhances the efficiency of the system.

One of the key features of AutoGen is its integration with a PostgreSQL database and the OpenAI API for natural language queries. This integration enables the user to run SQL queries through natural language prompts, simplifying the process of data querying. Multiple agents collaborate to ensure that the generated SQL queries are correct and meet the requirements, thereby enhancing data validation.

Improving productivity and problem-solving

AutoGen is designed to be flexible and adaptive. It can adapt to different configurations and problems, allowing for a more robust and versatile tool. This adaptability also contributes to the scalability of the system, enabling it to handle more complex scenarios, such as joining tables and generating reports. However, like any technology, AutoGen has its challenges. The costs associated with running multiple agents can be significant. Additionally, debugging multi-agent systems can be complex due to the interdependencies between agents.

Despite these challenges, AutoGen holds immense potential for future improvements and applications. It simplifies the orchestration, automation, and optimization of complex LLM workflows, thereby maximizing the performance of LLM models and overcoming their weaknesses. It supports diverse conversation patterns for complex workflows, allowing developers to build a wide range of conversation patterns. AutoGen also provides an enhanced inference API, offering a drop-in replacement of `openai.Completion` or `openai.ChatCompletion`. This feature allows easy performance tuning, utilities like API unification and caching, and advanced usage patterns, such as error handling, multi-config inference, context programming, etc.

AutoGen is a powerful tool for building multi-agent applications. It offers a generic multi-agent conversation framework that integrates LLMs, tools, and humans, enabling them to collectively perform tasks autonomously or with human feedback. While it has its challenges, the potential benefits and future applications of AutoGen make it a promising technology in the quest for efficiency and optimization.



