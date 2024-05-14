Aurora Supercomputer Officially Becomes the Second Exascale Computer

The advent of exascale supercomputers marks a significant milestone in the history of high-performance computing (HPC). These powerful machines, capable of performing at least one exaflop or a quintillion (10^18) calculations per second, are set to transform various fields, from climate modeling and astrophysics to drug discovery and materials science. Exascale computing enables researchers to tackle complex problems that were previously intractable, opening up new avenues for scientific exploration and technological advancement. The cost was estimated in 2019 to be $500 million for the super computers construction

Exascale Machine

The Aurora Supercomputer, the latest addition to the exascale machine club, has taken its place as the second exascale supercomputer in the world. Installed at the Argonne Leadership Computing Facility in Illinois, USA, Aurora has achieved an impressive HPL score of 1.012 EFlop/s, solidifying its position as a computational powerhouse. Built on the HPE Cray EX architecture, Aurora harnesses the power of Intel Xeon CPU Max Series processors and Intel Data Center GPU Max Series accelerators, ensuring optimal performance and efficiency.

HPL Score: 1.012 EFlop/s

Architecture: HPE Cray EX

Processors: Intel Xeon CPU Max Series

Accelerators: Intel Data Center GPU Max Series

Interconnect: Slingshot-11

The success of Aurora lies not only in its innovative hardware but also in the seamless integration of its components. The Slingshot-11 interconnect plays a crucial role in facilitating efficient data transfer between the processors and accelerators, allowing Aurora to tackle data-intensive tasks with ease. Moreover, the system’s software stack, optimized for exascale computing, ensures that researchers can effectively use Aurora’s immense computational power to solve complex problems across various domains.

Driving Scientific Discovery and Innovation

The availability of exascale supercomputers like Aurora is set to transform the landscape of scientific research and innovation. By providing researchers with unprecedented computational resources, Aurora enables them to simulate complex systems, analyze massive datasets, and develop new algorithms and models. From unraveling the mysteries of the universe to designing more efficient renewable energy systems, Aurora’s impact will be felt across multiple disciplines, accelerating the pace of scientific discovery and technological progress.

The development and deployment of exascale supercomputers like Aurora are the result of collaborative efforts between government agencies, research institutions, and industry partners. These partnerships ensure that the technology remains at the forefront of innovation, constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible. As more exascale systems come online in the near future, the scientific community can look forward to even greater opportunities for groundbreaking research and transformative discoveries.

Exploring the Frontiers of Computing

While exascale computing represents a significant leap forward, it is just one facet of the rapidly evolving landscape of HPC. Researchers and technologists are also exploring other innovative areas, such as quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. These fields often intersect with the capabilities provided by exascale supercomputers, creating a synergistic environment for innovation and discovery. As these technologies continue to advance, we can expect to see even more remarkable breakthroughs in the years to come.

The arrival of Aurora and the dawn of exascale computing mark a new era in HPC, one that promises to unlock the secrets of the universe, drive technological progress, and shape the future of scientific research. By harnessing the power of these incredible machines, researchers and innovators are poised to tackle some of the most pressing challenges facing humanity, from combating climate change to developing life-saving therapies. The potential impact of exascale supercomputers like Aurora is truly limitless, and their influence will be felt for generations to come. To learn more about the supercomputer jump over to the official Intel newsroom.



