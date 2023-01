Audio Technica ATH-M20xBTWH over-ear headphones unveiled

Audio Technica has announced it is launching some new headphones, the Audio Technica ATH-M20xBTWH over-ear headphones.

The new Audio Technica ATH-M20xBTWH headphones will retail for €89 in Europe and for £79.99 in the UK.

Inspired by the brand’s best-selling M Series wired professional studio headphones, the new model delivers 60 hours of continuous playback and an incredible listening experience with full range, high-fidelity audio.

The critically acclaimed M Series range is known for delivering accurate audio and outstanding comfort, perfect for long sessions in the studio and on the go, and the ATH-M20xBT is no exception.

Combining a modern design and high-quality materials with effective sound isolation, the model’s 40mm drivers with rare earth magnets and copper-clad aluminium wire voice coils deliver exceptional clarity and a deep, accurate bass response. Low Latency mode also improves synchronicity between audio and video for smooth streaming and gaming.

Incorporating a multipoint pairing capability that lets users connect wirelessly to two devices, the ATH-M20xBT is optimal for multimedia use. Along with the 60 hours of continuous use on a full charge, users will also receive 3 hours of use on a 10-minute rapid charge. The headphones are easy to operate with a microphone and buttons built into the left earcup for convenient handling of calls, music playback, and volume control.

You can find out more details about the new Audio Technica ATH-M20xBTWH headphones over at Audio Technica at the link below.

Source Audio Technica





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more