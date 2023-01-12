Audio Technica ATH-M20xBTWH over-ear headphones unveiled

Audio Technica has announced it is launching some new headphones, the Audio Technica ATH-M20xBTWH over-ear headphones.

The new Audio Technica ATH-M20xBTWH headphones will retail for €89 in Europe and for £79.99 in the UK.

Inspired by the brand’s best-selling M Series wired professional studio headphones, the new model delivers 60 hours of continuous playback and an incredible listening experience with full range, high-fidelity audio.

The critically acclaimed M Series range is known for delivering accurate audio and outstanding comfort, perfect for long sessions in the studio and on the go, and the ATH-M20xBT is no exception.

Combining a modern design and high-quality materials with effective sound isolation, the model’s 40mm drivers with rare earth magnets and copper-clad aluminium wire voice coils deliver exceptional clarity and a deep, accurate bass response. Low Latency mode also improves synchronicity between audio and video for smooth streaming and gaming.

Incorporating a multipoint pairing capability that lets users connect wirelessly to two devices, the ATH-M20xBT is optimal for multimedia use. Along with the 60 hours of continuous use on a full charge, users will also receive 3 hours of use on a 10-minute rapid charge. The headphones are easy to operate with a microphone and buttons built into the left earcup for convenient handling of calls, music playback, and volume control.

You can find out more details about the new Audio Technica ATH-M20xBTWH headphones over at Audio Technica at the link below.

Source Audio Technica





