Lucyd Lyte 2.0 audio eyewear

Innovative Eyewear has this week introduced its new smart eyewear in the full month the Lucyd Lyte 2.0 which combine several new advances building on the company’s previous designs and technology. The latest audio eyewear can be used with any optical prescription and feature a four-speaker array capable of providing immersive open-ear audio.

The Lyte 2.0 range of glasses is ideal for recording audio content for podcasts, voice messages and more. As well as improving the fidelity of phone calls and input for voice assistants such as Siri compared to most built-in smartphone microphones, says Innovative Eyewear. Watch the overview video below to learn more about the unique eyewear which is now available with an all day battery and connectivity provided by Bluetooth 5.2. Pricing starts from $199 and a variety of different frames and styles are available in both sunglasses and normal prescriptions.

“We are thrilled to bring you the culmination of 5 years of smart eyewear R&D: Lyte 2.0 audio glasses. Available in 15 stunning styles crafted by expert eyewear designers and audio engineers. Shop the new collection at Lucyd.co and choose from dozens of custom lenses including Transitions Colors.”

Audio eyewear

“Simply put, there is no smart eyewear on the market that is as bold, beautiful and functional as the Lucyd Lyte 2.0,” says Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear. “We are in a very unique place in history where time-tested devices like the wristwatch and eyeglasses are being reimagined as onramps into our digital lives. I am grateful and amazed that my team was able to develop smart eyewear that truly delivers on the promise of wearables to make many forms of data and mobile computing easier to access, and more natural and seamless. “

“Unlike many companies that produce smart eyewear alongside dozens or hundreds of other products, we are singularly focused on this emerging category to make it useful and exciting for the average person. I encourage everyone to upgrade their eyewear with the Lyte 2.0, to see and hear the difference that years of thoughtful and rigorous development on a single core concept can make.”

Source : Innovative Eyewear





