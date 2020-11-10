Audi to offer functions on demand program

Audi has announced a new functions on demand program that will let you add additional function to your vehicle after you have purchased it without visiting a dealer.

This new feature will be available in cars like the Audi e-tron initially and then in more vehicles in the future.

As the new Audi functions on demand programme enters its first launch phase the term ‘optional equipment’ will soon apply not only to enhancements that customers can specify before their Audi is built, but also to factory fitted extras they can purchase and instantly activate from the comfort of home long after they have taken delivery. The new service will offer Audi drivers greater flexibility by enabling them to add an array of upgrades in areas including lighting, driver assistance and, in the longer term, infotainment retrospectively and for specific periods such as business trips or holidays. In the UK, the e-tron electric SUV will spearhead the functions on demand roll-out, with more models to follow.

“It can often be well worth investing in the right tool for a specific job, but if that job isn’t frequently required the expense can be hard to justify, and the same scenario can apply where a vehicle’s optional extras are concerned,“ says Director of Audi UK Andrew Doyle. “With our new functions on demand service Audi customers who have already taken delivery of their car will now have the option to go online at any point during their ownership to book equipment upgrades that they may not need regularly, but that would make life easier for a period, or even just for a particular purpose like a driving holiday or a rush-hour trip into the city. This is just one of numerous initiatives we are championing to ensure our customers benefit from maximum flexibility and convenience.“

