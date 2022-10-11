Audi RS Q3 edition 10 years unveiled

Audi is launching a special edition version of their RS Q3, the RS Q3 edition 10 years, and the car will be limited to just 555 units worldwide.

The RS Q3 edition 10 years gets a number of upgrades over the standard car, this includes a choice of unique paint finishes and more.

Among other things, Audi is using two expressive colors to celebrate the RS Q3: Dew Silver matte effect or metallic Chronos Gray. The latter is intended exclusively for the special edition, while the matte silver was added to the color palette of the Audi RS Q3

Numerous add-on parts in black or glossy black emphasize the exclusive look of the edition 10 years. These include, for example, the darkened matrix LED headlights with dynamic flashing light and the wing mirror housings. The roof frame, window slot rims, and door trim are available in glossy black. The same applies to the blades on the front spoiler and the diffuser insert. The sporty look is rounded out with the four rings on the Singleframe grille and the rear and the model lettering in glossy black.

You can find out more details about the Audi RS Q3 edition 10 years over at the Audi website at the link below.

Source Audi



