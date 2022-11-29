Audi RS 6 Avant performance and RS 7 Sportback performance unveiled

Audi has unveiled two new versions of its RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback, the Audi RS 6 Avant performance and RS 7 Sportback performance.

Pricing for the RS 6 Avant Performance starts at 311,650 and the top Carbon Vorsprung model costs £130,050.

The RS 7 Sportback performance starts at £116,305 and the Carbon Vorsprung model starts at £133,705, each model comes with exclusive features and styling.

At Audi, ‘performance’ means more power. For example, larger turbochargers and an increase in boost pressure from 2.4 to 2.6 bar in the 4.0-litre V8 biturbo TFSI engine that both the RS 6 Avant performance and RS 7 Sportback performance boast, allow an increase of 30PS in engine power and 50Nm more torque compared to the outgoing versions. This means a total increase in power from 600PS to 630PS and in maximum torque from 800Nm to 850Nm. The performance models sprint from 0-62mph in 3.4 seconds, 0.2 seconds faster than the outgoing RS 6 / RS 7 base versions.

Yet less is sometimes more: reduced insulation between the engine compartment, the interior, and the rear of the vehicle ensures the performance duo will thrill customers with an exciting, next-level sound experience – the reduction also makes the car eight kilograms lighter. The RS 6 Avant performance has a total unladen weight of 2,090kg whilst the RS 7 Sportback performance weighs 2,065 kg.

You can fund out more information about the new Audi RS 6 Avant performance and RS 7 Sportback performance over at Audi at the link below.

Source Audi





