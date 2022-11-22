Audi renames its Silvercar by Audi to Audi on demand

Audi has announced that it is changing the name of its premium car rental service in the USA from Silvercar by Audi to Audi on Demand.

The Audi on-demand service will allow customers to rent premium Audi vehicles and new models like the Audi e-Tron Sportback are now also available.

Audi on demand, a premium app-based rental offering at participating Audi dealerships, has grown to include more cars, dealerships, and ways to access Audi vehicles. The expanded offerings continue Audi’s efforts to meet and adapt to consumers’ evolving mobility needs.

Through Audi on demand, participating Audi dealers offer drivers a rental experience with flexible terms (daily, weekly, monthly) all while providing convenient pickup and delivery options. In addition to the rebrand, Audi on demand is now offering long-term rental options, in some cases up to 1 year. Additionally, the all-Audi fleet recently expanded its model offering to include the Audi e-tron Sportback, making Audi on demand the first and only rental car company to offer the fully electric vehicle.

“Consumer behaviors are changing and Audi is listening. Audi on demand allows us to meet the growing need for short-term and long-term mobility experiences – local rental options, longer test drives, flexible short-term transportation, and lease bridges – addressing consumer demands and expectations in today’s rapidly changing travel environment,” said Sara Whiffen, VP of Strategy, Mobility & Retail Operations at Audi of America.

You can find out more details about the new Audi on Demand service over at the Audi website at the link below.

Source Audi





