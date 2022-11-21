Audi launches new R&D center in Beijing

Audi is expanding its development in China with a new Research and Development center in Beijing. The company has said that the new Audi China Building is home to a total of seven different R&D departments in China.

With the enlarged R&D team, Audi China is going full throttle to expand its local R&D capabilities in the market: in close alignment with AUDI AG, Audi China is systematically investing in smart cockpit technologies, innovative display concepts, intelligent voice control systems, and connectivity solutions. The development team is also working on brand-shaping user interfaces and experience designs as well as China-specific vehicle designs. In addition, the R&D team and its counterpart in Germany work together to define and develop product features for new electronic architectures, including advanced driver assistance systems and automated driver systems.

“Both the new R&D center in Beijing and the Audi FAW NEV Company in Changchun clearly prove the progress in transforming Audi’s business in China. With both projects, we are addressing the market-defining trends in the Chinese auto market, namely: electrification, digitalization, and sustainability,” says Audi CEO Markus Duesmann.

“Furthering research and development as well as production in our largest market is an important measure. Our new R&D building in Beijing is the latest proof point for our ‘in China for China’ approach,” says Audi China President Dr. Jürgen Unser. “With the relocation and expansion of our development team, we have created a rock-solid basis for the next generation of premium products and technologies. The new flagship location for our development also creates an even stronger presence for our brand,” Dr. Unser added.

You can find out more details about Audi’s new R&D center in Beijing, China over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Audi





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals