Audi RS 4 Avant and Audi RS 5 get new competition packages

Audi has announced that it’s Audi RS 4 Avant and Audi RS 5 models are now available with some competition packages.

These new competition packages give the RS4 Avant and RS 5 models a range of upgrades, this includes more power, improved dynamics, and more.

Audi Sport GmbH is turning up the metaphorical dial and raising the sportiness of the Audi RS 4 Avant and the Audi RS 5 to a multiple power. The new competition packages are full of extras that both enhance their sporty appearance as well as ensuring maximum dynamics and driving enjoyment. The potent twin-turbo V6 delivers 331 kW (450 PS) and 600 newton meters of torque.

Even before the turn of the millennium, it was the benchmark, the leader of its class. The Audi RS 4 Avant, whether with a biturbo V6 or naturally aspirated V8 engine, has always stood for exceptional performance and first-class everyday practicality – also thanks to all-wheel drive. The Audi RS 5 followed in 2010 with an identical drive system but a different focus. The Coupé, and later also the Sportback, present themselves with progressive lines that serve as a contrast to the RS 4 Avant. The approach of both model series always remains the same: experience dynamics anew time and again!.

You can find out more details about the Audi RS 4 Avant and Audi RS 5 competition packages over at Audi at the link below. The packages are available for the RS 5 Coupe, RS 5 Sportback, and the RS 4 Avant.

