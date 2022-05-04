Audi RS 3 starts at under $60,000

Audi has revealed the all-new RS 3, which serves as the entry point into the brand’s RS line. The car utilizes a five-cylinder engine that pushes it to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds. The RS 3 is also available with a 180 mph track top speed.

Audi offers the car in eight different paint colors, including unique Audi Sport colors called Kyalami Green and Kemora Gray. The vehicle includes the Audi virtual cockpit showing G-force, lap time, and 0-60 mph acceleration, among other data. It utilizes a 10.1-inch dashboard display showing all sorts of vital information about the engine.

The engine produces 401 horsepower and 369 pound-foot of torque. Audi says the 2022 RS 3 will go on sale in the US this summer. It’s priced starting at $58,900 plus a $1095 destination charge.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals