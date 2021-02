Audi RS 3 LMS race car unveiled

Audi has revealed it latest racing car, the Audi RS 3 LMS, the car is designed for the track and the car can be seen in the video below.

The new Audi RS 3 LMS follows on from the previous successful model and it comes with a range of updates over the previous car.



“We are underlining the importance of motorsport for our road-going products and presenting a race car still in disguise before the spearhead of the corresponding production model is on the market,” says Julius Seebach, Managing Director Audi Sport GmbH and responsible for Audi Motorsport. “The Audi RS 3 LMS is a clear commitment to customer racing and stands for records in our program. We want to continue the remarkable series of successes of the first generation with the new model.” No other customer racing car with the four rings has been produced as often in a single generation as the first-generation RS 3 LMS, of which 180 units have been built. The compact race car is not only a top performer commercially, but also in sporting terms: In just four years, the entry-level touring car achieved 764 podium places in 1,051 races worldwide, including 279 victories. 16 titles in drivers’ championships and 38 championship successes in other categories round off its record, including the title of TCR Model of the Year 2018.

You can find out more details about the new Audi RS 3 LMS race car over at Audi at the link below.

Source Audi

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more