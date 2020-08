The Audi RSQ8 is Audi’s most powerful SUV, the car come with 600 horsepower and now we get to see it take on the Audi R8 in a new video.

Mat Watson from Car Wow takes on the Audi R8 in an Audi RSQ8, it will be interesting to see how well the SUV does against the R8.



As we can see from the video the video in the first race the RSQ8 won, but in the second one it was clear that the R8 was the faster car.

Source & Image Credit: Carwow

