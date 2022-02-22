Audi is building a new electric car plant in China

Audi has announced that it is building a new electric car plant in China, the company has just passed the planning and approval stage for the plant.

The new electric car plant will be constructed near Changchun and it is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

On an area of approximately 150 hectares, a highly modern plant for fully electric Audi models will be constructed by the end of 2024. “As the newest Audi production site, the plant will set new standards in digitalization, efficiency, and sustainability. By setting up the new Audi FAW NEV Company, we will bring a fresh charge to e-mobility in China,” says Jürgen Unser, President of Audi China. A completely new IT architecture will be put into place to network all site processes. The cross-site environmental program Mission:Zero sets the parameters for sustainability, ensuring production at the Changchun site will be CO 2 neutral and fully connected. Production areas at the plant will include a press shop, body construction, paint shop, and final assembly line in addition to an in-house battery assembly. The first buildings will be erected in Changchun when the frost period ends.

You can find out more details about Audi’s new electric car plant which it is building in China over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Audi

