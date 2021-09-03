Audi grandsphere concept unveiled

Audi has unveiled a new concept car,the Audi grandsphere concept and this could give us a look at what Audi has planned for some of its high end cars in the next few years.

The new grandsphere concept is an electric vehicle and it comes with level 4 automated driving, this is the second model in Audi’s Sphere concept range, the first was the Skysphere Concept.

The grandsphere concept is a clear signal of intent from Audi as to where we are heading with our electrification strategy,” commented Director of Audi UK Andrew Doyle. “A glimpse of how we plan to rethink and reshape the future of the luxury segment, the grandsphere blends cutting edge technology with our next-generation design language to create a truly exciting vision of what’s to come.”

As the second of three “sphere” concept cars from the brand with the four rings, the Audi grandsphere has a special place. That is because the technologies and design features assembled in it will turn up again within a few years in future Audi series. The Audi grandsphere concept illustrates the brand’s claim that it is becoming the trendsetter at the top of the automotive industry for technological transformation and completely new, holistic mobility offerings.

You can find out more information about the this new autonomous driving Audi concept over at Audi at the link below.

Source Audi

