Audi Skysphere Concept car looks amazing (Video)

The Audi e-tron GT Concept was one of the coolest concepts we have seen, it ended up launching as the e-tron GT and now Audi have unveiled another amazing concept, Audi Skysphere Concept.

The Audi Skysphere Concept is one of the most futuristic looking cars we have seen so far, the car features a really unique and futuristic design.

When it comes to their footprint – 5.23m in length versus 5.19; a width of 1.85 versus 2.00m – it is easy to see the similarity between the legendary Horch 853 convertible and the Audi skysphere. A striking difference, on the other hand, can be found in their height – the legendary Horch, with its iconic design, towered up to 1.77m depending on the body shape, while its autonomous descendant, the Audi skysphere, ducks down to the road in Sport mode at 1.23m flat, with an optimized centre of gravity and aerodynamics. The concept car pays its respects to the classic model without merely remaining a retro imitation.

After all, apart from its dimensions, it’s the lines that make a real difference. With its wide curved and flared wheel arches typical of the brand, the skysphere emphasizes the wide track – a visible indication of its dynamic talents. Viewed from the side, the proportions are impressive with a long hood and – especially at the front – a short overhang. The surfaces of the wheel arches and front hood are organically curved. The rear end was developed in a wind tunnel and combines elements of a speedster and a shooting brake with large glass surfaces in a traditional streamlined design. Two overnight bags designed specifically for the Audi skysphere find space under the glass, and are held in place with straps that are stretched in a crosswise pattern.

The car is designed to be a full electric luxury roadster and it will be making its public debut as party of Monterey Car Week on Friday the 13th of August.

You can find out more details about the new Audi Skysphere Concept over at Audi at the link below, as soon as we get some more details on the car, we will let you know.

Source Audi

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals