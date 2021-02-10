Audi e-Tron GT quattro and RS e-tron GT get official

The new Audi e-tron GT is now official, there will be two models in the range, the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT.
Pricing will start at £79,990 for the e-tron GT and £110,950 for the RS e-tron GT, b0th models come with impressive performance.
The Audi e-tron GT comes with 476 PS (469hp) in standard mode and 530 PS (523 hp) in boost mode, the RS e-tron GT comes with 598 PS (589 hp) in standard mode and 646 PS (637 hp) in boost mode.
the e-tron GT has a range of around 295 miles and the RS e-tron GT a range of 280 miles, the RS model comes with a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 3.3 seconds.
“Audi has signalled its intent to play a pivotal role in the evolution of sustainable mobility in the premium sector, and after opening our account with the e-tron SUV, which is notable as the best-selling German premium BEV globally, we are stepping up the pace again to further that aim,” says Andrew Doyle, Director of Audi UK.
“The new e-tron GT quattro and RS e-tron GT are products of the same assiduous Vorsprung durch Technik approach to electrified driving, but embody it in a highly emotive and exciting new Grand Tourer format that exploits the technology’s incredible performance potential even more fully and will be invaluable as a means of hastening its wider acceptance.”
The new Audi e-Tron GT quattro and RS e-tron GT will also be available with a range of trim models including Vorsprung for the GT and Carbon Black and Carbon Vorspring for the RS GT, the top model retails for £133,340.
Source Audi
