Audi and Redwood Materials to recycle EV batteries

Audi has announced a new partnership with Redwood Materials to recycle EV batteries. The two companies will work together to recycle electric vehicle batteries for Audi and also for Volkswagen electric vehicles.

It is important for companies to come up with strategies to recycle the batteries from Electric Vehicles, you can see more details below.

The new EV battery recycling collaboration will be facilitated by VWGoA’s nationwide network of approximately 1,000 dealers, starting with the Audi and Volkswagen brands. Key to the collaboration is a holistic approach to the battery lifecycle. By allowing for more sustainable utilization of battery components from the moment vehicles leave the assembly line through the end of their lifecycle, the collaboration can support local battery capacity and expertise as Volkswagen continues its transition to an electrified portfolio.

Audi has one of the largest and most robust fully electric model lineups, including the e-tron SUV, e-tron Sportback, and e-tron GT/RS e-tron GT, with more to come, making a premium all-electric future a reality today. As Volkswagen Group brands plan to introduce more than 25 new battery electric vehicles to American consumers through 2030, VWGoA aims to begin establishing battery recycling capabilities for current and future vehicles in North America now. In addition, the new EV battery recycling collaboration will integrate prototype batteries from Volkswagen’s research facilities such as the Battery Engineering Lab (BEL) in Chattanooga. Redwood Materials will work directly with dealers and Volkswagen facilities to identify end-of-life batteries and materials, and then safely package and transport them to their Nevada facilities.

You can find out more information about Audi’s plans for the recycling of their EV batteries over at their website at the link below.

Source Audi

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals