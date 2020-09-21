Audi A3 Sportback 30 g-tron is powered by natural gas or biomethane

Audi has announced a new version of their A3, the Audi A3 Sportback 30 g-tron and the car is powered by natural gas or biomethane, which makes the car more environmentally friendly than petrol or diesel vehicles.

The Audi A3 Sportback 30 g-tron will go on sale in Germany this fall and prices will start at €30,705.88.

The CNG model accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in 9.7 seconds on its way to a top speed of 211 km/h (131.1 mph). Average NEDC fuel consumption for the four-cylinder is just 3.6 – 3.5 kilograms CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) per 100 kilometers, corresponding to a CO2 equivalent of 99 – 96 grams per kilometer (159.3 – 154.5 g/mi). With full gas tanks, the car has an NEDC range of up to 495 (307.6 mi) kilometers and a WLTP range of up to 445 kilometers (276.5 mi). This is supplemented by the additional range offered by the reserve gasoline tank with a net usable volume of 9 liters (2.4 US gal) mounted in front of the rear axle. Power is transferred to the front wheels via the standard seven-speed S tronic.

You can find out more information about the new Audi A3 Sportback 30 g-tron over at Audi at the link below.

Source Audi

