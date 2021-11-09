Atom Studios launch new sustainable iPhone 13 cases and more

Atom Studios are launching some new sustainable iPhone 13 cases in the UK they are also launching some new cases for the AirPods Pro and some charging cables. The cases are also available for a range of other iPhone models.

The company has said that it is also working on a range of sustainable accessories for Samsung devices that will launch next year.

The cases are made from a wide range of sustainable materials including wood and silicon and more, you can see more information below.

The Split Wood Fibre iPhone cases are made from wood fibre material, specially developed by Atom Studios, which is a combination of recycled wood and cornstarch-based ingredients — a completely unique and sustainable alternative to plastic in phone cases. It has a resilient finish and, unlike plastic, doesn’t show scratches, stains or wear in the same way plastic does. The grade 5052 aluminium used is also used in architecture and aircraft, because it’s slim but durable, it is also anodised which strengthens it further. Anodised aluminium is also infinitely recyclable. The iPhone 13 models are MagSafe compatible with 50% thicker magnets than industry standard for the most secure MagSafe connection.

The Split Silicone iPhone Cases contain a combination of infinitely recyclable anodised aluminium and sand-based silicone, offering a stylish and sustainable alternative to plastic. The materials were chosen for their durability — they’re built to last for the life cycle of a phone. The silicone part of the case is soft to the touch while the aluminium has a premium, slim appearance resulting in a distinctive look. The iPhone 13 models are MagSafe compatible and, like the Split Wood Fibre Cases, also have 50% larger magnets than industry standard.

You can find out more information about these range of new sustainable accessories for the iPhone and AirPods over at Atom Studios at the link below.

Source Atom Studios

