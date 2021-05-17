Asus Zenfone 8 smartphone gets reviewed

The new Asus Zenfone 8 smartphone launched last week, we have already seen the handset on video and now we get to find out more details about the handset in a new review.

The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a good look at the new Asus Zenfone 8, we get to have a good look at the design and its range of features.

As a reminder the Zenfone 8 comes with a 5.9 inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor and there is a choice of 6GB, 8GB or 16GB of RAM, there are also two storage options, 128GB and 256GB.

For cameras the device comes with a a 12 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and video calls, on the rear of the handset there is a 64 megapixel main camera and a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

