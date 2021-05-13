The new Asus Zenfone 8 smartphone is now official, the handset comes with a 5.9 inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The Zenfone 8 comes with a Snapdragon 888 processor and there is a choice of 6GB, 8GB or 16GB of RAM, there are also two storage options, 128GB and 256GB.

The device comes with a 12 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and video calls, on the rear of the handset there is a 64 megapixel main camera and a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera.

Powered by the latest flagship Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 5G Mobile Platform, with Adreno™ 660 graphics, up to 16 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, the small size of Zenfone 8 belies the fact that it’s also the most powerful Zenfone to date.

The fast and responsive 5.9-inch 120 Hz Samsung AMOLED display delivers smooth-scrolling, blur-free visuals, and is HDR10+ certified. For the ultimate protection, the display is covered with the latest and toughest Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™.

The Asus ZenFone 8 comes with a 4000 mAh battery and Quick Charge 4.0, pricing starts at £5999 for the 8GB and 128GB model although Asus will offer the device for £539 at launch. The 16GB model with 2GB of storage will retail for £699.

