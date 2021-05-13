Asus Zenfone 8 shown off on video

The new Asus Zenfone 8 smartphone was made official earlier and now we get to find out more details about the device in a new video from Mrwhosetheboss.
The video below give us a look at the design and some of the features of the new Asus Zenfone 8 smartphone.
The device comes with a Snapdragon 888 processor and a choice of 6GB, 8GB or 16GB of RAM, ther is also a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.
The handset comes with a 12 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and video calls, on the rear of the handset there is a 64 megapixel main camera and a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera. There is also a 4000 mAh battery and fast charging. Prices for the new Zenfone 8 start at £599 in the UK.
Source & Image Credit: Mrwhostheboss
