Asus ZenFone 8 Flip with flip out camera unveiled (video)

As well as the Zenfone 8 Asus also announced another new smartphone, the Asus ZenFone 8 Flip and this device comes with a flip out camera.

The Asus ZenFone 8 Flip is equipped with a 6.67 inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The Zenfone 8 flip features a triple camera setup with a 64 megapixel main camera, 12 megapixel ultrawide camera and an 8 megapixel telephoto camera. This camera is used as the front rear and front cameras and it can flip out to be used as the front selfie camera, this can be seen in action in the video below.

The handset also come with a 5000 mAh battery and 30W fast charging, you can find out more information about the device over at Asus at the link below.

