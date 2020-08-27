Asus Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro get official

Asus has added two new smartphones to its Zenfone range with the launch of the Asus Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro.

The ZenFone 7 comes with a 6.67 inch Super AMOLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and a cho9ice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, there is also a microSD card slot for expansion.

The Asus Zernfone 7 features a triple camera that flips between the front and back of the device, this includes a 64 megapixel wide camera, 12 megapixel ultrawide camera and 8 megapixel telephoto camera.

There is also a 5000 mAh battery and it will come with 30W fast charging which will get you to 60% in just 34 minutes.

The ZenfOne 7 Pro has slightly different specifications, it comes with a Snapdragon 865+ processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The rest of the specifications on the device appear to be the same as the standard model.

These new Asus Zenfone 7 and 7 Pro smartphones will go on sale in Taiwan in the 1st of September and prices sill start around $750.

Source GSM Arena

