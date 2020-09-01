Asus Zenfone 7 and 7 Pro smartphones launched in Europe

The new Asus Zenfone 7 and 7 Pro smartphones were made official last week, the handset were launched in Taiwan and now Asus is also launching the devices in Europe.

Prices for the handsets will start at €699 for the Zenfone 7 and €799 for the Zenfone 7 Pro, the handsets have similar specifications.

The Asus ZenFone 7 comes with a 6.67 inch Super AMOLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The device also features a Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage. Plus a triple camera that flips between the front and back of the device, this includes a 64 megapixel wide camera, 12 megapixel ultrawide camera and 8 megapixel telephoto camera and a 5000 mAh battery.

The Zenfone Pro comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ and 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the rest of the specs are the same.

Source GSM Arena

