New Asus Tinker Edge T mini PC listed as $197

Hardware and software developers patiently waiting for the arrival of the Asus Tinker Edge T mini PC, unveiled last year and equipped with an NXP i.MX8M 1.5 GHz ARM Cortex-A53 quad-core processor. Will be pleased to know that it should be available very soon to purchase and is now being listed on a number of online stores priced at around $197.

The single board computer has been specifically created for developers in the field of machine learning, allowing projects to be developed without the need to rely on cloud computing. Asus explains a little more about the mini PC and Google’s AI hardware.

“Tinker Edge T is a single-board computer (SBC) specially designed for AI applications. It features the Google Edge TPU, a machine learning (ML) accelerator that speeds up processing efficiency, lowers power demands and makes it easier to build connected devices and intelligent applications. With this onboard ML accelerator, Tinker Edge T is capable of performing four tera-operations per second (TOPS) using only 0.5 watts per unit of computation. It is also optimized for TensorFlow Lite models, making it easy to compile and run common ML models.”

Features of the Asus Tinker Edge T mini PC include Google Edge TPU, Advanced power design, Tools for easy deploying ML model and Friendly tools for burning images.

“With its powerful and modern quad-core ARM-based NXP i.MX 8M processor, Tinker Edge T offers a powerful solution for graphics, machine vision, video, audio, voice and safety-critical applications. Tinker Edge T features 1 GB of LPDDR4 dual-channel memory, the 4th generation of low-power DDR DRAM technology, offering faster speeds and even lower power consumption for improved system performance and efficiency. Tinker Edge T also comes equipped with an onboard 8 GB eMMC and SD 3.0 interface that offers significantly faster read and write speeds for the OS, applications and file storage.”

For full specifications And worldwide availability jump over to the official Asus website.

