Asus ROG Phone 5 gets reviewed (Video)

The new Asus ROG Phone 5 smartphone launched recently, we saw a hands on video of the device yesterday and now we have a review video of the handset.
The review video from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the Asus ROG Phone 5 with 16GB of RAM, this is the standard version of the device, there is also an Ultimate model.
As we can see from the video the handset looks like an impressive smartphone and is bound to be a hit with mobile gamers.
The model featured retails for £999 in the UK and it comes with a 6.78 inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2488 x 1080 pixels.
The device comes with a Sanpdragon 888 and 16GB of RAM, there is also up to 256GB of storage and it features a range of high end cameras.
These include a 24 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies, on the back there is a 64 megapixel main camera, a 13 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5 megapixel macro camera. There is also a 6000 mAh battery and fast charging.
Source Tech Spurt
