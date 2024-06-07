New ASUS ProArt Display series showcased at Computex 2024

ASUS has showcasing its new range of displays at Computex 2024 unveiling its latest range of monitors, including the revolutionary ASUS ProArt Display series. These new displays are designed to cater to professional content creators, hybrid workers, and entertainment enthusiasts, offering unparalleled clarity and color accuracy. The ProArt Display series, in particular, stands out with its 5K and 8K resolutions, making it a top choice for those seeking the best in visual performance.

Key Takeaways : ASUS ProArt Display 5K PA27JCV: 27-inch 5K resolution, 218 high-PPI, 99% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB, LuxPixel technology, extensive connectivity, ergonomic design.

ASUS ProArt Display 8K PA32KCX: 32-inch 8K resolution, Delta E < 1, 97% DCI-P3, 1200 nits peak brightness, built-in motorized flip colorimeter, dual Thunderbolt 4 ports.

ZenScreen Duo OLED MQ149CD: 14-inch dual-OLED display, 360° foldable hinge, versatile connectivity, lightweight design.

ZenScreen Smart MS27UC: 27-inch UHD IPS monitor, Google TV smart monitor, built-in Harman Kardon speakers, multi-platform live streaming.

ASUS VU Displays: Wellness-focused, eco-friendly, 100 Hz refresh rate, IPS panel, nano-ion tech, recyclable packaging.

ASUS ProArt Display 5K PA27JCV

The ASUS ProArt Display 5K PA27JCV is a 27-inch professional monitor that boasts a stunning 5120 x 2880 resolution and a high pixel density of 218 PPI. This ensures unparalleled clarity and color accuracy, making it ideal for professional content creators. The monitor covers 99% of the DCI-P3 and 100% of the sRGB color gamut, ensuring true-to-life color reproduction.

The ProArt Display 5K PA27JCV features ASUS LuxPixel technology, which includes an anti-glare and low reflection (AGLR) coating for a paper-like screen effect. This special formulation provides exceptional pixel color fidelity and sharp details, making it perfect for extended creative sessions. Additionally, the monitor is Calman Verified and factory calibrated for Delta E < 2 color accuracy, making it a trusted choice for precise color grading.

The ProArt Display 5K PA27JCV offers extensive connectivity options, including DisplayPort over USB-C with 96 W power delivery, DisplayPort, HDMI, and a USB hub. This ensures seamless integration into any workflow. The monitor also features ASUS LightSync solutions, such as an Ambient Light Sensor and Backlight Sensor, which maintain exceptional color accuracy over time and in varying environments. Its ergonomic design options for tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustments set a new standard for professional displays.

ASUS ProArt Display 8K PA32KCX: The Pinnacle of Visual Performance

As the world’s first 8K mini-LED professional monitor, the ASUS ProArt Display 8K PA32KCX sets a new standard in visual performance. This 32-inch monitor features an 8K resolution (7680 x 4320) and a Delta E value under one, ensuring unmatched color accuracy. The monitor covers 97% of the cinema-grade DCI-P3 gamut and offers a peak brightness of 1200 nits, delivering stunning visuals.

One of the standout features of the PA32KCX is its LuxPixel technology, which includes the same AGLR capabilities as the PA27JCV, providing sharper detail and more comfortable viewing. The monitor also includes a built-in motorized flip colorimeter for auto- and self-calibration, ensuring lasting accuracy over time without the need for external tools. This is complemented by its true 10-bit color depth, enabling the display of HDR content with deep blacks and precise highlights, supporting multiple HDR formats such as HDR10 and HLG.

Pricing and Availability

The PA32KCX is well-equipped with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports offering up to 96 W power delivery, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1, and a built-in USB hub. This combination of groundbreaking technology and versatile connectivity makes the ProArt Display PA32KCX a top choice for those seeking the best in visual performance.

The ASUS ProArt Display 5K PA27JCV and 8K PA32KCX are expected to be available for purchase in the coming months. Pricing details will be announced closer to the release date. Customers who purchase the ProArt Display series will also receive a free three-month trial of Adobe Creative Cloud, allowing them to experience the latest AI-powered applications and enjoy enhanced visual experiences with professional color accuracy.

ZenScreen and VU Displays

Visitors to Computex 2024 can also experience the innovative ASUS ZenScreen Duo OLED (MQ149CD) portable monitor and ASUS ZenScreen Smart (MS27UC). The ZenScreen Duo OLED features a 14-inch dual-OLED display that can fold out to 21 inches, while the ZenScreen Smart is a 27-inch UHD IPS monitor with Google TV capabilities.

ASUS is also focusing on wellness with its new VU displays, which include the ASUS VU249HFI-W, ASUS VU279HFI-W, and ASUS VU34WCIP-W. These monitors are designed to promote well-being and sustainability, featuring a 100 Hz refresh rate, IPS panels, and eco-friendly technologies like integrated nano-ion tech that enhances air quality.

In conclusion, ASUS continues to push the boundaries of display technology with its latest offerings at Computex 2024. From the groundbreaking ProArt Display series to the innovative ZenScreen and wellness-focused VU displays, ASUS is committed to providing top-tier visual experiences for a wide range of users. For those interested in professional content creation, hybrid work, or simply enjoying high-quality entertainment, ASUS’s latest monitors are worth exploring.



