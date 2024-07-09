ASUS NUC 14 Pro+ compact PC with Intel Core Ultra CPUs

The ASUS NUC 14 Pro+ is an ultracompact PC that redefines performance and efficiency. Powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors, this machine is designed to handle demanding tasks, including generative AI workloads, with ease. Its sleek 5 x 4-inch anodized aluminium chassis makes it an ideal choice for both corporate and home office environments.

Key Takeaways Powered by Intel Core Ultra 9, 7, or 5 CPUs

Features Intel Arc GPU and Intel AI Boost (NPU)

Supports up to four 4K monitors

Certified Bluetooth connectivity

Energy-efficient WiFi Sensing

Innovative cooling design with triple 6 mm heat pipe

Toolless access for easy upgrades

Three-year limited warranty

The ASUS NUC 14 Pro+ is available with Intel Core Ultra 9, 7, or 5 CPUs, and it includes the Intel Arc GPU for enhanced graphics. The Intel AI Boost (NPU) further improves its performance, making it capable of handling high-throughput, low-power, and fast-response AI workloads. Compared to its predecessor, the NUC 13 Pro Mini PC, the ASUS NUC 14 Pro+ offers up to 35% faster local computing, especially in tasks like text-to-image generation using stable-diffusion software.

The ASUS NUC 14 Pro+ features a premium 5 x 4-inch anodized aluminium chassis that is slightly larger than its predecessor. This compact form factor takes up minimal space, making it ideal for small- or medium-sized enterprises, remote workers, and educational settings. The bundled VESA mounting plate and toolless-access chassis make it versatile and easy to upgrade. Each unit comes with a three-year limited warranty, showcasing ASUS’s commitment to reliability.

Quad 4K Display Support

The ASUS NUC 14 Pro+ can support up to four 4K monitors through a combination of two HDMI ports, DisplayPort 1.4, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and an additional configurable port. This makes it perfect for multi-display setups in home studios or offices, or for extending workspaces in AI-driven environments.

Certified Bluetooth Experiences

The ASUS NUC 14 Pro+ ensures a guaranteed connection with certified Bluetooth peripherals, including headsets, speakerphones, hearing aids, mice, and keyboards. This allows users to enjoy a wireless and clutter-free workspace right from the start. Certified Bluetooth also ensures superior sound quality without the need for a dongle and can simultaneously broadcast to up to four Bluetooth devices.

Energy-Efficient WiFi Sensing

The ASUS NUC 14 Pro+ features energy-efficient WiFi Sensing technology. When both user and computer activity remain inactive for 30 seconds, and no movement is detected within a 1.5-2 meter range, the device intelligently recognizes that the user has stepped away and automatically enters screen hibernation mode to save energy.

Innovative Cooling Design

The ASUS NUC 14 Pro+ includes a new triple 6 mm heat pipe with a double-sided exchanger and optimized airflow guidance. This innovative cooling design ensures stable performance and prevents overheating during high-computing AI workloads, guaranteeing uninterrupted operation.

Pricing and Availability

The ASUS NUC 14 Pro+ is available in various configurations to meet different needs and budgets. Pricing starts at a competitive rate, making it accessible for small- and medium-sized enterprises, remote workers, and educational institutions. For detailed pricing and availability, please visit the official ASUS website or contact authorized ASUS retailers.

For those interested in further enhancing their computing experience, ASUS offers a range of accessories and peripherals compatible with the NUC 14 Pro+. From advanced cooling solutions to high-performance storage options, users can customize their setup to meet their specific needs. Additionally, ASUS provides comprehensive support and resources to ensure users get the most out of their NUC 14 Pro+.



