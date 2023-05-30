ASUS ExpertWiFi EBM68 and EBR63 mesh networking wireless routers

If you are looking to in prove the wireless connectivity throughout your business or home you might be interested in new professional solutions unveiled by ASUS this week in the form of the new ExpertWiFi EBM68 and EBR63 wireless mesh networking routers. The ASUS ExpertWiFi EBM68 is a tri-band AX7800 mesh system suited to mid-size businesses or spaces with multiple-stories such as a hotel or a retail store, and the ASUS ExpertWiFi EBR63 is a dual band AX3000 business router suited to cafes, small offices or home offices (SOHOs).

“The Self-Defined Network (SDN) feature offered by the ASUS ExpertWiFi EBM68 and EBR63 provides up to five SSIDs to separate and prioritize devices for various business usages and network designs — more than any other router in this class. Network segments can be made for employees, guest portals, guest networks, scheduled networks, IoT networks and VPN networks.

Meanwhile, the Scenario Explorer can guide network novices on the network setup process. Click into a scenario that is the best fit for a particular type of business, and it will automatically select and adjust advanced features to complete the process in just a few steps. With these tools, small and medium business owners can set up a polished portal for guests and a separate network for employees and IoT devices.”

ASUS ExpertWiFi EBM68 wireless router

“These new wireless router systems also support virtual local area network (VLAN) management. VLAN management enables an easy, fast and flexible way to segment the network wired and wirelessly, with up to 16 profiles. Users can dedicate an Ethernet port that provides additional security for their business.

To connect with a guest, ASUS guest portals can be tailored to meet the needs of a business, with custom portal types, branding and visual templates to fit particular business styles and to engage with customers in different ways.”

“For physical adaptability, the ExpertWiFi EBM68 comes with a wall mount stand to enable better coverage and signal strength when installation space is minimal. The EBR63 comes with a built-in bracket which can be easily adjusted according to the user’s needs; it can act as a cable organizer when placing the router flat on a surface, or the EBR63 can be wall mounted for more efficient placement.

With support for up to twelve node connections, ExpertWiFi routers are also prepared to scale to the customer’s needs, whether it’s a small business or a large factory. Companies can significantly expand their network size, courtesy of ExpertWiFi series compatibility.”

Source : ASUS



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals