Luna Display 5.1 lets you use your Mac as an extended PC screen with 5K support

The development team at Astropad have today announced the release of a new update to its Luna Display technology announcing the availability of Luna Display 5.1 which brings with it a wealth of new features, tweets and enhancements. Such as the ability to use your Mac screen as an extended Windows desktop, 4K and 5K resolution support Magic Keyboard support, Teleprompter Mode for PC, Office Mode for PC and more. But be aware refresh rates rates have the following limitations for 4K and 5K resolutions: 5K @ 30hz on PC, 5K @ 45h on Mac (Big Sur required) and 4K @ 60hz on Mac and PC.

Luna Display 5.1 new features

“2021 has been a transformational year for Luna! After a massive two-year engineering effort, this October we officially launched Windows support. Luna’s next chapter is just getting started! PC, meet Mac. Get the best of both worlds in a cross-platform workspace with PC-to-Mac Mode. Use any Mac as a wireless second display for your PC. If you wish to use a wired connection for PC-to-Mac Mode, we recommend an ethernet connection for the best performance.”

“A highly anticipated request from our users — now you can use your 4K or 5K computer as a second display at the full resolution. Make the most of every pixel for a super sharp display with Luna. *Note: 5K support requires a USB-C Luna. Resolutions beyond 4K require macOS Big Sur or later.”

Luna Display system requirements for extending desktop space

Primary PC : Microsoft Windows 10 64-bit, Build 1809 or later

: Microsoft Windows 10 64-bit, Build 1809 or later Primary Mac : macOS 10.11 El Capitan or later

: macOS 10.11 El Capitan or later Secondary Mac : macOS 10.11 El Capitan or later

: macOS 10.11 El Capitan or later 4K/5K Display : macOS Big Sur or later; USB-C Luna

: macOS Big Sur or later; USB-C Luna iPad : iOS 12.1 or later

: iOS 12.1 or later Recommended WiFi/Network: 802.11n or wired ethernet

Source : LD5.1

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals