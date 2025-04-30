Aston Martin DBX S: The Ultimate Supercar SUV Arrives

The automotive world is abuzz with the arrival of the Aston Martin DBX S, a groundbreaking SUV that redefines the boundaries of luxury and performance. As the latest addition to the esteemed DBX family, the DBX S takes the success of its predecessor, the DBX707, to uncharted territories. This flagship SUV showcases an unparalleled fusion of raw power, sophisticated design, and innovation, setting a new benchmark in the ultra-luxury SUV segment.

At the heart of the DBX S lies a formidable 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, which has been carefully upgraded to incorporate advanced technology inspired by the highly anticipated Valhalla supercar. With an astounding output of 727PS and 900Nm of torque, this powerhouse propels the DBX S from 0 to 62mph in a breathtaking 3.3 seconds, making it one of the fastest SUVs available on the market today. The vehicle’s top speed of 193mph further cements its position as a true force to be reckoned with.

Lightweight Design for Enhanced Performance

Aston Martin’s engineers have gone above and beyond in their pursuit of perfection, focusing not only on raw power but also on intelligent engineering solutions. The DBX S introduces a range of lightweight options, including a sleek carbon fibre roof and innovative magnesium wheels. These enhancements collectively reduce the vehicle’s weight by an impressive 47kg, resulting in a lower centre of gravity and improved agility. The optimized weight distribution and enhanced handling characteristics elevate the driving experience to new heights, offering unparalleled control and precision on both the road and the track.

The introduction of magnesium wheels in the DBX S marks a groundbreaking achievement in the SUV segment. As a first for any SUV, these lightweight wheels contribute to a substantial 19kg reduction in unsprung mass. This significant weight saving translates to refined ride quality, enhanced steering precision, and improved overall dynamics. The magnesium wheels not only enhance performance but also add a distinctive visual appeal, setting the DBX S apart from its competitors.

Bespoke Luxury and Advanced Technology

The Aston Martin DBX S is a masterpiece of craftsmanship, combining the finest materials with meticulous attention to detail. The interior of this flagship SUV offers a haven of luxury, with customers having the opportunity to personalize their vehicle through a range of bespoke options. From the sumptuous Alcantara or semi-aniline leather upholstery to the carefully crafted herringbone seat design, every element of the DBX S’s interior exudes sophistication and refinement.

For audiophiles, the DBX S offers an unparalleled in-car experience with the optional Bowers & Wilkins 23-speaker audio system. This state-of-the-art sound system delivers crystal-clear audio, immersing occupants in a world of pure auditory bliss. Whether enjoying a favorite playlist or savoring the growl of the V8 engine, the DBX S provides an unrivaled sensory experience.

Pricing and Availability

The Aston Martin DBX S is now available for order, with deliveries expected to commence in Q4 2025. While official pricing details are yet to be released, the DBX S is anticipated to sit at the pinnacle of the DBX range, reflecting its status as the ultimate luxury SUV. Customers eager to secure their place in automotive history can explore the extensive range of customization options, ensuring that their DBX S is a true reflection of their individual style and preferences.

Explore More from Aston Martin

For enthusiasts captivated by the allure of the DBX S, Aston Martin presents a diverse portfolio of high-performance vehicles that seamlessly blend luxury with innovative technology. From the iconic Vantage to the innovative Valhalla supercar, the British marque consistently pushes the boundaries of automotive excellence. Whether seeking the thrill of a track-ready sports car or the opulence of a grand tourer, Aston Martin’s lineup offers a compelling option for every discerning driver. With the introduction of the DBX S, Aston Martin further solidifies its position as a trailblazer in the automotive industry, setting new standards for performance, design, and innovation in the luxury SUV segment.

Source Aston Martin



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals